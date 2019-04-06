Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 LA Galaxy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspires win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic got a goal and an assist for LA Galaxy (Pic: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic starred for LA Galaxy as they won 2-0 away to Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS on Friday.

Ibrahimovic crossed into the box for Daniel Steres to head Galaxy into the lead in the 63rd minute at BC Place.

The former Manchester United forward then pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area, turned and fired a right-footed shot that found the back of the net in the 71st minute.

Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham saved an attempted Panenka penalty from Ali Adnan in the second minute of the match.

Galaxy are on a three-game winning streak and are second in the Western Conference while Vancouver are still without a win.