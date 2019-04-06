Other matches

Sat 6th April

American MLS League

  • Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy
  • 3:00am Saturday 6th April
  • BC Place   (Att: 22120)
FT

Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 2

D Steres (63),Z Ibrahimovic (71)

Report

Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 LA Galaxy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspires win

Ali Adnan misses Panenka penalty for Whitecaps

Last Updated: 06/04/19 8:29am

Zlatan Ibrahimovic got a goal and an assist for LA Galaxy (Pic: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic starred for LA Galaxy as they won 2-0 away to Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS on Friday. 

Ibrahimovic crossed into the box for Daniel Steres to head Galaxy into the lead in the 63rd minute at BC Place.

The former Manchester United forward then pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area, turned and fired a right-footed shot that found the back of the net in the 71st minute.

Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham saved an attempted Panenka penalty from Ali Adnan in the second minute of the match.

Galaxy are on a three-game winning streak and are second in the Western Conference while Vancouver are still without a win.

