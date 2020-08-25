Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona: Fridolina Rolfo fires Wolfsburg into Women's Champions League final

Wolfsburg ground out a 1-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday to reach the Women's Champions League final for a fifth time.

Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo put the Germans ahead at the Anoeta against the run of the play in the 58th minute, firing in from close range as Barca, beaten finalists last year, failed to clear the danger.

Barca had 16 attempts on goal but only once managed to test Wolfsburg keeper Friederike Abt, who saved a header from Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala in the first half which appeared to deflect off the hand of Wolfsburg defender Kathrin Hendrich, but the Spanish side's appeals for a penalty were ignored.

Oshoala headed narrowly over the bar soon after Rolfo's goal while Spain internationals Mariona Caldentey and Jennifer Hermoso also missed the target.

Wolfsburg saw the game out to book their place in the final as they look to add to their two European titles, won in 2013 and 2014.

The Champions League final will take place on Sunday at the same stadium in San Sebastian against either four-time defending champions Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain, who meet at San Mames in Bilbao on Wednesday.