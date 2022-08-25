Viborg FF vs West Ham United. Europa Conference League Qualifying Play-offs.
Viborg Stadion.
1-5
Goal! Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 2. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahim Said.
Attempt saved. Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Clint Leemans with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Goal! Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 1. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Soucek with a cross.
Attempt missed. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jay-Roy Grot.
Attempt missed. Clint Leemans (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomás Soucek.
Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrahim Said.