Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Viborg FF vs West Ham United. Europa Conference League Qualifying Play-offs.

Viborg Stadion.

Viborg FF 0

    West Ham United 2

    • G Scamacca (22nd minute)
    • S Benrahma (51st minute)

    1-5

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box.

    yellow_card icon

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

    yellow_card icon

    Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    offside icon

    Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF).

    goal icon

    Goal! Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 2. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Clint Leemans (Viborg FF).

    corner icon

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Zan Zaletel.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 1.

    free_kick_won icon

    Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahim Said.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Clint Leemans with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 1. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Soucek with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jay-Roy Grot.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Clint Leemans (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomás Soucek.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF).

    corner icon

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Zan Zaletel.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Zan Zaletel (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.

    offside icon

    Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrahim Said.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.