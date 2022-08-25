58' Attempt missed. Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box.

58' Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

58' Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) is shown the yellow card.

55' Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

55' Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

53' Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

52' Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52' Foul by Jeppe Grønning (Viborg FF).

51' Goal! Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 2. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

49' Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.

48' Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

47' Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

47' Foul by Clint Leemans (Viborg FF).

46' Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Zan Zaletel.

Second Half begins Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 1.

45'+3' First Half ends, Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 1.

45'+2' Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+2' Foul by Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF).

44' Attempt missed. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

44' Attempt saved. Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

44' Attempt saved. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahim Said.

42' Attempt saved. Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Clint Leemans with a cross.

36' Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Foul by Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF).

34' Attempt blocked. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

33' Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).

33' Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28' Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

26' Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).

26' Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Goal! Viborg FF 0, West Ham United 1. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Soucek with a cross.

21' Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).

21' Ibrahim Said (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Attempt missed. Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jay-Roy Grot.

18' Attempt missed. Clint Leemans (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

18' Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

18' Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

17' Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

16' Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomás Soucek.

12' Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF).

11' Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Zan Zaletel.

11' Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).

11' Zan Zaletel (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross following a set piece situation.

9' Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9' Foul by Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF).

4' Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.

2' Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

1' Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrahim Said.

First Half begins.