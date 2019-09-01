European round-up: Gareth Bale sent off after double rescues a point for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale was sent off for two yellow cards in stoppage time of Real Madrid's 2-2 draw with Villarreal

Gareth Bale scored his first goals since March and was shown a late red card as Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

Wales forward Bale, on the sixth anniversary of his £85m move to the Spanish capital, salvaged a point for Real by twice levelling at El Madrigal.

Gareth Bale scored twice to rescue a draw for his side

But the 30-year-old's evening ended on a sour note as he picked up a pair of stoppage-time yellow cards for late challenges and was dismissed.

Bale, who was denied a summer switch to China amid reports of a fallout with manager Zinedine Zidane, finished a flowing team move in first-half added time to cancel out Gerard Moreno's opener, before cutting in from the right to fire home four minutes from time after Moi Gomez had put the hosts back in front.

Bale leaves the field after being sent off

La Liga results Valencia 2-0 Mallorca

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eibar

Espanyol 0-3 Granada

Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid

Atletico Maintain 100 per cent start

Atletico Madrid maintained their 100 per cent start to the La Liga season after coming from two goals down to record a last-gasp 3-2 win over Eibar at Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone's side had yet to concede a goal this season but found themselves 2-0 down just 19 minutes into the contest.

Charles headed home in the seventh minute before a deflected effort from Anaitz Arbilla silenced the home crowd.

Joao Felix scored his first La Liga goal for Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix got Atleti back into the game in the 27th minute with his first La Liga goal since his £113m move from Benfica when he turned in a pass from Diego Costa.

Vitolo levelled seven minutes after the break before Costa saw a goal disallowed by an offside flag, but Thomas Partey was the last-minute hero when he held off a pair of defenders to rifle home a winner.

Ligue 1 results Reims 2-0 Lille

Rennes 2-1 Nice

Strasbourg 2-2 Monaco

Marseille 1-0 St Etienne

Lukaku on target in Inter win

Romelu Lukaku scored Inter Milan's winner from the penalty spot as they beat Cagliari 2-1 but the game was marred by monkey chants at the Sardegna Arena.

Lukaku converted Inter's winning spot-kick in the 72nd minute but monkey chants were heard from the crowd before and after the on-loan Manchester United forward stepped up.

Romelu Lukaku scored Inter's winner from the spot

Sunday's latest incident took the gloss off what was Lukaku's second goal in as many games for Inter and the team's second straight win under Antonio Conte after last week's 4-0 victory over newly promoted Lecce in the Nerazzurri's opener.

Lautaro Martinez had given Inter the lead in the 28th minute but Joao Pedro headed in Nahitan Nndez's cross five minutes into the second half to level.

Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi thumped a free-kick off the crossbar but won the penalty, which Lukaku converted, shortly after when he was tripped by Fabio Pisacane.

Serie A results Lazio 1-1 Roma

Atalanta 2-3 Torino

Cagliari 1-2 Inter Milan

Genoa 2-1 Fiorentina

Lecce 0-1 Verona

Sassuolo 4-1 Sampdoria

Udinese 1-3 Parma

Lazio claim derby draw

Luis Alberto struck the equaliser as Lazio claimed a 1-1 draw against Roma in a lively derby in Serie A.

Roma, for whom Chris Smalling was an unused substitute, went ahead with a penalty from Aleksandar Kolarov after 17 minutes following a handball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Nicolo Zaniolo also hit a post for Roma.

Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa both hit the woodwork as Lazio pushed for a leveller and it eventually arrived when Alberto struck just before the hour.

Lazio finished strongly with Marco Parolo hitting the crossbar and Manuel Lazzari having what would have been a late winner disallowed for offside.

Wins for Bremen and Frankfurt

Yuya Osako scored twice to help Werder Bremen to a 3-2 victory over 10-man Augsburg - their first win of the Bundesliga season.

The reigning Japanese Player of the Year opened the scoring after five minutes, racing onto a superb pass over the top from Niclas Fullkrug and slotting home.

Augsburg levelled through a Ruben Vargas header from Stephan Lichtsteiner's pinpoint cross, but teenage American striker Josh Sargent's neat dinked finish put Bremen back in front.

Former Arsenal defender Lichtsteiner was sent off for a second yellow card after 34 minutes, and although Vargas' third goal in as many games brought the visitors level at the start of the second half, Osako had the final say to secure the three points.

Bundesliga results Werder Bremen 3-2 Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bas Dost scored on his Eintracht Frankfurt debut as his new side came from behind to claim a 2-1 win at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The striker, signed from Sporting Lisbon last month, scored 12 minutes after coming off the bench with a superb header to cancel out Tor Hennings' 36th-minute opener.

Frankfurt snatched the winner with four minutes remaining when Goncalo Paciencia fired into the bottom corner after neat build-up play from Danny Da Costa.