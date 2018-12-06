West Brom vs Aston Villa preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Hal Robson-Kanu could return for West Brom in their derby match against Aston Villa on Friday.

The striker has been given a 50/50 chance of being fit after he came off with a knee injury against Brentford on Monday.

The Baggies could also be boosted by the return of forward Bakary Sako after he suffered a minor injury before the Ipswich game, but is available for selection. Defender Kyle Bartley will miss out but it is thought he will be fit to return in time for the numerous festive fixtures.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith confirmed that Henri Lansbury will not be available for the match on Friday. Lansbury is thought to be two weeks away from a return to training.

Villa's Albert Adomah is unlikely to play in the derby game with an ankle injury but is nearing a return. Birkir Bjarnason has begun jogging on the training field after having groin surgery two weeks ago and could be making a return soon.

Opta stats

West Brom and Aston Villa last faced in a league match in January 2016 at the Hawthorns in the Premier League - a goalless draw.

Aston Villa are winless in their last six league visits to West Bromwich Albion (W0 D4 L2) since a 2-1 win in September 2008.

West Brom have lost four of their last five home league games played on Friday, winning the other versus Leicester in April 2010 (3-0).

Aston Villa are winless in eight away league matches played on Friday (W0 D6 L2) since a 2-0 win at Wrexham in March 1972.

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored 10 goals in his last 10 league appearances, including netting seven in his last four.

Aston Villa have won more points under Dean Smith this season (16 in 8 games) than they did in 11 games under Steve Bruce (15).

Prutton's prediction

West Brom won't believe they didn't beat Brentford on Monday night, especially with the amount of chances they managed to miss in the first half.

Aston Villa are can't stop scoring at the moment and Tammy Abraham is absolutely flying up front. It's not easy to score once against Middlesbrough and they put three past them last Saturday! You feel there should be a fair few goals in this one but I can't split the two teams. Score draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)