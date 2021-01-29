West Brom vs Fulham LIVE!

PITCH TO POST PREVIEW - ARSENAL vs MAN UTD BUILD-UP, MAN CITY'S TITLE CHARGE, LIVERPOOL'S RETURN TO FORM AND PROBLEMS FOR SPURSIn this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith to look ahead to the big Saturday night clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, and gives his verdict on Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard - and why Man Utd slipped up against Sheffield United. We also get the inside story on Man City's title pursuit from Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom, who explains how one City star has been transformed by Pep Guardiola's methods this season.And Sky Sports feature writer Adam Bate reflects on Liverpool's much-needed win at Tottenham - and the injuries sustained which could impact both sides. Plus he makes his Pitch for what will happen in the next round of Premier League games…Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox