Walsall 0-1 Barnsley: Jacob Brown's injury-time goal seals vital win

4:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Walsall and Barnsley Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Walsall and Barnsley

Jacob Brown's injury-time goal gave Barnsley a 1-0 victory over Walsall at the Bescot Stadium.

With the game heading towards a well-deserved draw for the struggling Saddlers, the Barnsley forward was quickest to react, prodding home to send the travelling support into delirium.

It was a cruel blow for Walsall who dominated for large parts of the encounter and had an Corey Blackett-Taylor effort cleared off the line in the second half.

Team news Walsall winger Matt Jarvis remained out with an ankle injury while Kory Roberts was still not yet in contention after breaking his leg in pre-season.



Meanwhile Barnsley were without Adam Davies and Ryan Hedges (away on international duty with Wales) but Cameron McGeehan and winger Jacob Brown both returned from suspension.

The result extends Barnsley's unbeaten run to 19 games, consolidating their position in second place over Sunderland to five points while Walsall remain in the bottom four.

Being the early Sky Bet League One contest, both sides were hoping to set a benchmark in their corresponding fights at the top and bottom of the table.

Barnsley's Jacob Brown (right) celebrates with team-mates after his goal

However it was struggling Walsall whose first-half performance belied their current plight, confidently taking the game to their high-flying opponents with Josh Gordon and Liam Kinsella both blazing over early on when well placed.

At the other end, Mamadou Thiam conjured an opportunity out of nothing with a thunderous 35th minute effort which was well parried by Walsall stopper Liam Roberts.

Player ratings Walsall: Roberts (7), Devlin (7), Scarr (7), Guthrie (6), Leahy (6), Kinsella (7), Dobson (7), Osbourne (7), Blackett-Taylor (7), Gordon (7), Ismail (7)



Subs: Cook (NA), Ferrier (NA)



Barnsley: Walton (7); Cavare (7), Pinnock (7), Lindsay (6), B.Williams (7); Brown (7), McGeehan (6), Mowatt (7), Thiam (7); Bahre (6); Woodrow (6)



Subs: Green (NA), Styles (6), Adeboyejo (6)



Man of the match: George Dobson

The second half once again started with the hosts in the ascendancy and they should have taken a deserved lead in the 64th minute when Blackett-Taylor's effort was cleared off the line by Ben Williams.

A further flurry of chances then came for Walsall - Zeli Ismail's cut-back agonisingly evading everyone and Barnsley 'keeper Jack Walton saving well from Josh Gordon

Walton was once again on hand to deny another Gordon effort before Brown's sucker-punch winner - firing through the legs of Walsall 'keeper Liam Roberts after seeing his initial effort blocked.

What's next?

Both sides are back in Sky Bet League One action next Saturday, March 30th at 3pm.

Walsall travel to South Yorkshire to face Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat while Barnsley host Coventry City at Oakwell.