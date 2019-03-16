West Ham 4-3 Huddersfield: Javier Hernandez double completes Hammers comeback

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Javier Hernandez's late double handed West Ham a 4-3 victory over rock-bottom Huddersfield at the London Stadium.

Hernandez found the net with headers in the 84th and 91st minute to hand Huddersfield a heartbreaking defeat, after the visitors had raced into an unlikely 3-1 lead.

Angelo Ogbonna had pulled one back on 75 minutes to make it 3-2, after Juninho Bacuna (17) and Karlan Grant's double (30, 65) had turned the game on its head following Mark Noble's 15th minute penalty.

The defeat means Huddersfield remain 16 points from safety at the bottom of the table, while West Ham are still ninth, but narrowed the gap to Watford in eighth to one point.

Team news Pellegrini was able to welcome Arnautovic back into the starting XI for the first time since late January, he was one of three changes for the Hammers, with Zabaleta and Antonio coming in for Fredericks and Hernandez.



There were five Huddersfield changes as 18-year-old Aaron Rowe made his first start, with Lowe, Kongolo, Smith and Grant returning, while Mounie, Jorgensen and Billing dropped to the bench and club captain Schindler (illness) and Kachunga missed out.

What's next?

West Ham host Everton in a Saturday evening kick off two weeks today, while Huddersfield have another trip to the capital, when they take on Crystal Palace.