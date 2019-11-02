West Ham 2-3 Newcastle: Toon stun Hammers

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win at West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win at West Ham in the Premier League.

West Ham's brave second-half comeback was not enough to deny Premier League strugglers Newcastle a thrilling 3-2 win at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were shocked by the Magpies' electric start as their centre-backs Ciaran Clark (16) and Federico Fernandez (22) both scored headers from well-worked set-piece routines to put them two up at the break.

The Newcastle onslaught continued in the second half as Jonjo Shelvey whipped in a fantastic free-kick from 20-yards (51) - after earlier hitting the crossbar - to put his side three ahead.

Fabian Balbuena then recorded what seemed to be a consolation goal for West Ham (73) before Robert Snodgrass' excellent late volley (90) left Newcastle hanging on for their victory in the final few minutes.

Player ratings West Ham: Roberto (7), Zabaleta (5), Diop (5), Balbuena (6), Cresswell (5), Noble (6), Rice (6), Yarmolenko (4), Snodgrass (6), Anderson (6), Haller (5).



Subs: Lanzini (6), Fredericks (6), Ajeti (6).



Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Yedlin (6), Lascelles (7), Clark (8), Fernandez (8), Willems (7), Shelvey (8), Hayden (8), Almiron (8), Saint-Maximin (7), Joelinton (7).



Subs: Carroll (N/A), Dummett (N/A), Atsu (6)



The surprise result extends Newcastle's cushion above the relegation zone to four points, while West Ham drop to 12th in the Premier League as they continued their six-game winless streak in all competitions.

How the terrific Toon held off hapzhard Hammers

After Miguel Almiron had shown sprightly feet to trouble West Ham in the opening stages, it was Newcastle who took the lead (16).

Jonjo Shelvey delivered a menacing free-kick to the back post before Joelinton managed to direct it back across goal into a dangerous area.

Team news Manuel Pellegrini kept the faith with the same side which drew 1-1 with Sheffield United, Robert Snodgrass keeping his place after his goalscoring performance against the Blades. For Newcastle, Sean Longstaff, suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw with Wolves, and brother Matty Longstaff dropped out of the side in the middle of the park, replaced by Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden.

Ciaran Clark then came onto the pull-back beautifully and planted a firm header past the helpless Roberto to put Newcastle ahead.

Only six minutes later, the Magpies were two up - again a set-piece catching out the static West Ham defence.

This time it was Jetro Willems who delivered a diagonal ball into the Hammers' box after an intricate free-kick, with Fernandez jumping highest to direct his header into the back of the net.

The Hammers were shell-shocked by Newcastle's fast start and they could have easily gone three behind after Saint-Maximin missed two glorious one-on-one chances, Almiron forced an excellent save from Roberto, and then Shelvey fired a wicked effort back off the crossbar.

Jonjo Shelvey scored Newcastle's third with a fantastic free-kick.

It was the Englishman who then put Newcastle three up as his free-kick from 20-yards whistled past Roberto, who perhaps should have done better diving down to his left.

By this point, West Ham fans were letting their feelings known on their side's dire display - and it seemed to have the desired effect.

After a rare forage forward, Felipe Anderson's corner was directed goalbound by Sebastian Haller whose effort was well saved by Martin Dubravka, only for Fabian Balbuena to tap in the rebound (73).

West Ham suddenly had something to build from, and Snodgrass' excellent volley (90) from just outside the box set up a grandstand finish at the London Stadium.

Newcastle held on for a memorable win, though, and their spirited performance deserved no less than the three points, and helped ease the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Man of the match - Jonjo Shelvey

The Newcastle man, back in the starting XI, was nothing short of excellent and dictated play from the middle of the park.

His vision and passing range set Newcastle in behind the West Ham defence all afternoon, and his fantastic free-kick early into the second half capped off a fine display from the maverick midfielder.

Match facts

West Ham are now without a win in five Premier League games (D2 L3), their longest winless streak in the competition since a run of eight ending in December 2017.

Newcastle have scored more than once in a Premier League game for the first time this season, becoming the last side in the top-flight to hit 2+ goals in a match in the competition this season.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini suffered his first defeat in his ninth Premier League meeting with Newcastle (W7 D1).What's next?

West Ham are back in action next Saturday (3pm kick-off) when they travel to Burnley in the Premier League. Newcastle meanwhile host Bournemouth at St James Park.