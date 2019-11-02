Other matches

Sat 2nd November

Premier League

  • West Ham United vs Newcastle United
  • 3:00pm Saturday 2nd November
  • London Stadium  

West Ham -

Newcastle -

Latest Premier League odds HOME 5/6 DRAW 13/5 AWAY 16/5 +126 MORE

Live

West Ham vs Newcastle LIVE!

Live minute-by-minute updates as West Ham take on Newcastle at the London Stadium.

©2019 Sky UK