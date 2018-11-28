Wigan 3-1 Blackburn: Latics back to winning ways

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers

Wigan picked up a first Sky Bet Championship win in six attempts with a deserved 3-1 Lancashire derby victory over Blackburn at the DW Stadium on Wednesday night.

Veteran midfielder Gary Roberts curled home the opener shortly before half-time and James Vaughan converted a second-half penalty to double their advantage.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray made four changes from the side thrashed 4-1 by Preston last time out but Rovers offered little until Dan Burn's own goal gave them hope seven minutes from time.

However, Wigan quickly restored their two-goal advantage through substitute Callum McManaman as Blackburn suffered a second derby defeat of the week.

Wigan manager Paul Cook made two changes from the side held to a goalless draw by Reading at the weekend, bringing in Vaughan and Lee Evans for Darron Gibson and Josh Windass.

The first chance of the night fell to the visitors, but Danny Graham fired Ryan Nyambe's dangerous cross high over the crossbar after 24 minutes.

Wigan should have gone in front in the 34th minute but Corry Evans cleared Vaughan's header off the line and Burn's follow-up effort struck the bar, before Cedric Kipre headed a Kal Naismith cross wide from six yards.

Wigan Athletic's James Vaughan celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Blackburn Rovers

A low-key opening period was lit up by Wigan's opening goal as 34-year-old Roberts cut in from the right and curled a left-footed effort in off the far post from 20 yards.

Blackburn almost fell two behind moments later as substitute Windass broke down the left and forced David Raya into a good save.

Wigan carved the visitors open again two minutes after the interval with Windass skipping past Charlie Mulgrew and playing in Vaughan, whose low shot was comfortably held by Raya.

At the other end, Harrison Reed played in Adam Armstrong who forced Christian Walton into a first save of the night.

Vaughan doubled the Latics' lead with a 54th-minute penalty, lashing home from 12 yards after Jack Rodwell brought down Windass.

Burn headed wide and Evans tested Raya from 20 yards as the home side attempted to put the result beyond doubt.

Rovers substitute Ben Brereton appealed for a penalty after coming together with Burn and Armstrong curled an effort wide as the visitors attempted to seek a route back into the game, although they were almost caught on the counter as Windass' cross from the right deflected onto the crossbar.

Blackburn finally made a game of it seven minutes from time as the ball pinged around the Wigan box before Burn inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

However, just three minutes later McManaman turned home Windass' low cross at the back post to seal a first Wigan win since September 21.

The managers

Wigan assistant manager Leam Richardson: "The lads have been working hard. They thoroughly deserved the win. This squad is together and they want to cover every blade of grass for each other.

"That's the league - you're up against quality opposition and quality players and you've got to pit your wits against them."

Tony Mowbray: "There might be another four or five (changes) at the weekend if that's the performance level to be honest - there's some players that deserve an opportunity. This team have got a lot of credit in the bank but they have to get back to basics and doing what we're good at.

"Let's push the reset button and get ready to go again. That's the first angry words I've seen amongst our footballers in 20 months in the dressing room, which is good to an extent. My job is to keep a rein on it and make sure they use their anger and frustration in the right manner."