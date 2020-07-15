Wigan 8-0 Hull City: Latics humiliate Tigers in mauling as Kieran Dowell nets hat-trick

Wigan scored seven goals in an incredible first half as they thrashed fellow Sky Bet Championship relegation battlers Hull 8-0 at the DW Stadium on Tuesday, with Tigers boss Grant McCann admitting he was thinking: "Is this ever going to stop?"

How the hammering unfolded

Kal Naismith set the tone with a goal in the opening moments of the contest, and as the hosts continued to tear into a woeful Tigers side thereafter, Kieffer Moore and Kieran Dowell netted twice each and Jamal Lowe and Joe Williams also got on the scoresheet, all before the interval.

It could have been even worse for the shell-shocked visitors, with Naismith having hit a post at 2-0.

Image: Kal Naismith celebrates putting Wigan 1-0 up in the first minute

Image: Kieffer Moore fires in his first and Wigan's second on 27 minutes

Wigan then rattled the frame of the goal again after the break via an Antonee Robinson shot, before Dowell completed his hat-trick with a fine volley.

The remarkable result is both Wigan's biggest league win, surpassing a 7-0 victory against Oxford in 2017, and Hull's joint-biggest league loss.

It left Latics, with two games remaining, on 57 points, 12 points clear of 22nd place - occupied by Hull, who lay a point adrift of safety.

Image: Kieran Dowell nets Wigan's third after 32 minutes

Image: Jamal Lowe (R) made it 4-0 after 37 minutes

An historic night for Wigan Wigan are the first team to score 8+ goals at home in a single match in the English second tier since Manchester City in November 1987 (10-1 v Huddersfield).

Wigan's Jamal Lowe was directly involved in four goals against Hull City in the first half (1 goal, 3 assists); as many goal involvements as his previous 31 appearances.

Wigan are the first side in the English top four tiers to scored 7+ goals in one half of football since Watford v Blackpool also in the Championship in January 2015.

Hull City have conceded eight goals in a league match for the first time since November 1911 (0-8 v Wolves), they've never conceded nine.

The fact that Wigan are facing a 12-point penalty - against which they are appealing - due to having gone into administration means they are now effectively sitting just outside the relegation zone, above Hull courtesy of their superior goal difference.

While the future is uncertain for Paul Cook's men, certainly this was some statement from the team, who have lost only one of their last 13 games and won eight of their last 11, and made for the grimmest viewing for his opposite number Grant McCann.

Image: Kieffer Moore celebrates his second and Wigan's fifth after 40 minutes

Image: Kieran Dowell celebrates his second and Wigan's sixth after 42 minutes

Wigan went at their opponents right from the off, with Williams bringing a save out of George Long with a strike in the opening few seconds.

Moments later, with around a minute on the clock, the hosts were in front as Dowell sent a delicate cross to the back post and Naismith headed home.

As Wigan kept up the intensity, Naismith and Lowe shot wide and Long blocked an effort by Moore.

At the other end, an ambitious shot from George Honeyman was comfortably dealt with by David Marshall, who then got away with sending a kick straight to Jon Toral, with the Spaniard's shot being blocked by Cedric Kipre.

Image: Joe Williams celebrates scoring Wigan's seventh after 45 minutes

Image: Kieran Dowell completed his hat-trick and netted Wigan's eighth on 65 minutes

Wigan then proceeded to net another six times in a scarcely believable spell lasting just over a quarter of an hour.

Moore turned and slotted in to double the advantage in the 27th minute, Naismith crashed a shot against a post two minutes later, and three minutes after that Dowell fired in to make it 3-0, with Hull providing little resistance.

Lowe, who had provided assists for the second and third, then netted himself in the 37th minute having received the ball from Nathan Byrne, who subsequently teed up Moore to head home in the 40th.

Two minutes later, Hull lost possession and Dowell burst into the box before firing in number six, and in stoppage time it was then a magnificent seven courtesy of a Williams drive from outside the box.

McCann made three changes at the break, but Hull could not prevent Wigan from further boosting their lead.

Robinson came close to getting in on the act as his shot bounced off the top of the bar, before Dowell scored his third, and the best goal of the game, with a superb finish in the 65th minute.

What the managers said...

Wigan's Paul Cook: "Of course I'm delighted but I've also got sympathy for Grant and Hull. It's great for us to win as we have, but management is tough at the minute and I've got a little bit of feelings for them, because it's very tough to be on (the end of) a scoreline like that.

"The players deserve so much credit but there are two big games to go. We're climbing a mountain but we're not at the top. We're very proud of our supporters and the town, to raise the money and give us the support they have, and I think tonight we've gone a long way towards repaying that.

"Can we go the extra yard to give them that full satisfaction of overturning possibly a 12-point deduction? We have to keep believing we can."

Hull's Grant McCann: "It has hurt us, and all I can do is apologise to the fans on behalf of everyone in that dressing room because it's nowhere good enough, and I'm so, so sorry for that. We didn't get going at all. We concede in the first-odd minute, giving ourselves a mountain to climb, and then we seemed to concede every time Wigan went forward. We're stood there at the sideline thinking 'Is this ever going to stop?'

"We just didn't get to grips with it at all. We just didn't turn up. We all felt embarrassed. We're all hurting. We have worked so hard this season, and to get done like we did today is unacceptable, from everyone.

"There's not much you can say when you've just got beat 8-0. But I've just got to go and look at it now with the players and we have to try to pick a team that's going to get three points against Luton (on Saturday). We have two huge games coming up over the next week or so, so I'll try to prepare the team to try to get the results."