Wigan 1-2 Swansea: Sam Surridge sends Swans top of Sky Bet Championship

Substitute Sam Surridge headed a stoppage-time winner to earn Swansea a 2-1 win over Wigan and send Steve Cooper’s side back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

The visitors edged the opening minutes of the clash and took the lead when long-serving winger Nathan Dyer curled home his first goal of the season (12), but Kieffer Moore scored his first Wigan goal from the penalty spot to level proceedings (21).

Bournemouth loanee Surridge headed home Connor Roberts' cross at the death (90+2) to snatch the three points and retain Swansea's status as the sole side yet to lose on the road in the EFL.

The victory moves the Swans to the top of a congested table, with Wigan's eighth defeat of the season leaving them in 18th, just three points above the relegation zone.

How Swansea snatched win from the jaws of defeat

In spite of their woes on the road, Paul Cook's Wigan had excelled at home this term, so much so that they hadn't conceded a league goal at the DW Stadium since the 2-0 defeat to Leeds on August 17.

That changed inside 15 minutes, despite a largely quiet start. The unmarked Dyer picked up a pull-back from Bersant Celina and tucked a shot past David Marshall into the bottom left corner.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Mike van der Hoorn grabbed a fistful of Chey Dunkley's shirt, allowing Moore to calmly dispatch the equaliser for Wigan after referee Peter Bankes had pointed to the spot.

As the rain poured down after the break in Lancashire, Wigan's chances increased. One of the best came when Jamal Lowe skipped past Ben Wilmot and raced down the left, but instead of squaring for Moore, the ex-Portsmouth man went alone and crashed a shot off the crossbar.

Moore stuttered in front of goal when Joe Gelhardt played him through one-on-one with Swans goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, moments after opposing stopper Marshall had saved at the feet of Connor Roberts.

Team news Both Wigan boss Paul Cook and Swansea boss Steve Cooper stuck with the same starting line-ups from their previous fixtures last weekend. The Latics drew 2-2 with Bristol City last time out, while Swansea beat Welsh rivals Cardiff 1-0.

But it was the visitors who emerged with the smash-and-grab win, when Surridge reacted to Roberts' cross from the right flank, headed the ball into the ground and peeled away in celebration as the winner hit the back of the net.

What's next?

Wigan host Brentford at the DW Stadium next Saturday at 3pm, while Swansea travel to Hillsborough the same afternoon to face Sheffield Wednesday.