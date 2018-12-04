Wolves vs Chelsea preview: Marcos Alonso a doubt for visitors

Marcos Alonso has a back injury

Chelsea could be without Marcos Alonso when they travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The left-back has a back injury that Maurizio Sarri said might have been aggravated during Chelsea's 2-0 win over west London rivals Fulham on Sunday.

"This is possible, I don't know. I want to speak to him. He didn't play very well. I know very well this, but I think Alonso knows very well this. It can happen."

After drawing with Everton and losing to Tottenham, Chelsea have returned to winning ways with victories over PAOK and Fulham.

But Wolves' form has dropped off dramatically in recent weeks.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost five of their last six matches, including a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff on Friday.

However, Nuno denied that his side are suffering from a lack of confidence.

"A team is like a player, it has ups and downs. You have to find solutions to help them and give them good advice and work with them.

"It doesn't have to do with confidence, it has to do with so many aspects of the game - technical, tactical, mental - and we have to solve it."

Team news

Wolves will be without midfielder Ruben Neves due to suspension.

Wing-back Jonny Otto continues his recovery from the knee injury he sustained while playing for Spain during last month's international break.

Chelsea will assess Alonso and midfielder Mateo Kovacic (ankle).

Opta stats

Wolves have lost seven of their eight Premier League games against Chelsea, winning only in January 2011 at Molineux (1-0).

Chelsea have scored at least twice in all seven of their Premier League victories against Wolves, netting 23 goals in total.

Chelsea have won their last four meetings with Wolves in all competitions by an aggregate score of 13-1.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 13 away league games against promoted sides (W10 D2), though it was in their last such match against Newcastle last season. They've not lost consecutive away games vs promoted sides since December 1999 (vs Watford and Sunderland).

Wolves have already lost six of their 14 Premier League games this season, just one short of their total defeats in the entirety of their Championship winning campaign in 2017-18 (seven in 46 games).

Chelsea - who lost their last away league game against Spurs - are looking to avoid back-to-back away defeats in the Premier League for the first time since March.

Wolves have lost their last three Premier League games at Molineux, last losing four on the bounce on home soil in league competition in November 2016.

Wolves' last seven home goals in the Premier League have all been scored after half-time - their last first half goal came on the opening weekend against Everton (Ruben Neves).

Merson's prediction

Wolves are a funny team because they look the part. I watch them and think to myself they are a good team but they've only got one point from their last six games. That sort of form is not the sign of a good team! Teams are getting used to playing against them now and they are closing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho down quickly to stop them playing.

Wolves will have a go against Chelsea but I think that plays into the hands of Maurizio Sarri's side, who will pick the hosts off on a big open pitch.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

