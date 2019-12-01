Wolves 1-1 Sheffield United: Matt Doherty cancels out Lys Mousset's opener

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Sheffield United made it seven Premier League away games without defeat as they drew 1-1 with Wolves at Molineux.

Lys Mousset gave the visitors the lead with just 62 seconds on the clock, before John Fleck and David McGoldrick passed up chances to extend their advantage either side of half-time.

They were made to pay on 64 minutes when Matt Doherty met Raul Jimenez's brilliant cross at the back post and guided the ball past Dean Henderson.

Wolves came on strongly at the end but could not turn a succession of free-kicks and corners into chances, meaning they remain sixth and Sheffield United stay seventh.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (7), Dendoncker (5), Coady (6), Kilman (6), Doherty (7), Moutinho (6,) Neves (6), Jonny (6), Traore (6), Jimenez (7), Jota (5)

Sheffield United: Henderson (6), Basham (7), Egan (6), O’Connell (6), Baldock (5), Lundstram (5), Norwood (6), Fleck (6), Stevens (6), McGoldrick (6), Mousset (7)



Subs: McBurnie 6, Robinson N/A, Freeman N/A



Man of the match: Lys Mousset

How Wolves fought back to deny Sheffield United three points

There were still fans taking their seats when Mousset struck to hand United their early lead. George Baldock dug out a cross from the right, which Mousset was able to take down and finish into the bottom corner, with no Wolves defenders applying any real pressure from 10 yards out.

The visitors dominated the opening stages, but had Henderson to thank for keeping them ahead on 13 minutes. Jimenez climbed highest to meet a deflected Doherty cross and powered a header at goal, which the 'keeper acrobatically pushed over the bar.

Lys Mousset (L) celebrates with team-mate John Lundstram after scoring the opening goal against Wolves

The Blades continued to look the more comfortable of the two sides and could have doubled their lead shortly before the break. The impressive Mousset fed Fleck inside the box, but the midfielder saw his effort thwarted by the left boot of Rui Patricio.

Adama Traore looked in the mood down the right for Wolves and caused Enda Stevens problems when he got the ball at his feet. One of his crosses late in the half eventually found its way to Ruben Neves on the edge of the box, but he shot way off target despite having time and space.

As they did in the first half, United started the second period quickly and McGoldrick had a good chance to put them 2-0 up barely 90 seconds after the restart. Mousset chested the ball down to his strike partner in the box and he fired in a low shot first time which was saved by the legs of Patricio again.

That was far from the only chance they wasted, as McGoldrick saw another effort gathered by Patricio and a couple of poor final balls cost them opportunities.

Team news Wolves made just one change to the side which beat Bournemouth and drew with Braga, as the suspended Roman Saiss was replaced by Max Kilman, who was making his full Premier League debut.



There were two changes for Sheffield United, as Dean Henderson returned between the sticks after missing the game against his parent club Man Utd, and John Egan slotted back into the defence in place of Phil Jagielka.

Predictably, they were made to pay for that profligacy in front of goal shortly after the hour mark. Jimenez picked up a loose ball and clipped a perfect cross into the back post, where Doherty stooped in to head the ball past Henderson and into the back of the net.

McGoldrick, who is still looking for his first Premier League goal, nearly headed the Blades back into the lead, only to see his header from Oliver Norwood's free-kick drift agonisingly wide of the post, and it was Wolves who pushed hard for a winner in the closing stages.

That may have been easier for them as Baldock could have seen red for cynically fouling Diogo Jota when he had already been booked with 10 minutes remaining, only for referee David Coote to give him another chance.

It was then a frustrating final few minutes for Wolves as numerous corners and free-kicks were cleared by a determined Sheffield United defence which ultimately stood firm.

Man of the match - Lys Mousset

A fair few eyebrows were raised when Sheffield United splashed the cash on Mousset in the summer, after an underwhelming time at Bournemouth, but the forward is showing he was worth every penny.

He took his goal well at the start and some of his link-up and hold-up play was outstanding. He pressed and harried the Wolves backline and Wilder's hug for Mousset when he made way in the closing stages said it all.

What the managers said

2:36 Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo says he was very proud of the way his team played and the honesty in which both sides approached the game Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo says he was very proud of the way his team played and the honesty in which both sides approached the game

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo: "I'm pleased with the game. I think it was a very good game of football, one of the best I've had. Us and Sheffield United played with high intensity, duels, honesty, truth and both teams wanting to go for the game. I'm very proud of the way we played today, very proud.

"We had bad defending - two players going for the same ball - this can happen in the box, but the reaction after was good. We played Thursday, so I cannot be more proud today. It's very demanding on the players."

3:16 Sheffield United manager says Chris Wilder says his side should have been two or three up and allowed Wolves to get back into the game Sheffield United manager says Chris Wilder says his side should have been two or three up and allowed Wolves to get back into the game

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "Always a tough place to go - everywhere in the Premier League is and we've got to December and we're still unbeaten away from home. We're a little bit disappointed because we've carved up some great opportunities, especially at the start of the second half, and they were always going to come fighting back because of the character and quality they have in the side.

"We feel we've had enough chances just after half-time to take it from one to two to three. If you don't take those chances in the Premier League, you leave yourself a little bit open."

Opta stats

Wolves are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games (W4 D5), their longest run in the top-flight since April 1973 (nine games).

Sheffield United are the first newly-promoted side to remain unbeaten in their first seven top-flight away games since Blackburn in 1992-93 (W1 D6).

Matt Doherty scored in back-to-back games in all competitions for Wolves for the first time since December 2016.

Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in 21 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season (15 goals, 6 assists); the most of any Premier League player.

Lys Mousset has been directly involved in eight of Sheffield United's last 11 Premier League goals (five goals, three assists).

What's next?

Wolves host West Ham United on Wednesday evening, while Sheffield United host Newcastle on Thursday night.