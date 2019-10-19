Wolves 1-1 Southampton: Jimenez earns point after twice being denied by VAR

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: VAR controversy as Saints hold Wolves FREE TO WATCH: VAR controversy as Saints hold Wolves

​​​​​​​Raul Jimenez equalised from the spot but had two first-half efforts ruled out by VAR as Wolves had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

The Mexican striker twice put the ball in the net in the opening 45 minutes but VAR ruled his first strike out for handball and his second for offside in the build-up.

Southampton looked to have cashed in on those breaks when Danny Ings pounced on a mistake to fire them in front in the 53rd minute but Jimenez finally got his goal by converting from the spot eight minutes later after Matt Doherty was tripped.

Raul Jimenez celebrates with arms outstretched after converting his penalty

James Ward-Prowse almost pinched it for the visitors with a late free kick but the draw was enough to end Saints' run of three straight Premier League defeats.

Wolves remain in the bottom half after a fifth draw in nine games this season.

What's next?

Wolves resume their Europa League campaign with a trip to Slovakia to take on Slovan Bratislava on Thursday. They're back in Premier League action on Sunday, October 27, facing Newcastle at St James' Park, a game that's live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 2pm.

Newcastle vs Wolves Live on

Southampton host Leicester at St Mary's on Friday, October 25 on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 8pm.