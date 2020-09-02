Italian racing circuit at Imola to host rescheduled Road World Championships

Annemiek Van Vleuten won the women's road race in Harrogate in 2019

The Italian motor racing circuit of Imola has been chosen to host the rescheduled UCI Road World Championships.

A new venue had to be found after the Aigle-Martigny region of Switzerland withdrew from hosting the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian track, which will host its first F1 Grand Prix this year since 2006, was selected ahead of the Planche des Belles Filles climb in the eastern Vosges mountains of France.

Mads Pedersen became the first Danish cyclist to win the men's road race title

The UCI has also announced a shortened racing programme for the championships which will take place betwen September 24 and 27.

The junior and under-23 age group events will not take place with only the elite men's and women's individual time trials and road races going ahead.

The races will start and finish at the famous Imola circuit near Bologna.