Summer of Sport: Sky Sports stars give their predictions

Cricket, Football, Netball, Golf and F1 - all part of an unmissable Summer of Sport on Sky

We've got a huge summer of sport for you in 2019.

The Cricket World Cup is well under way and home fans are hoping defeat to Pakistan was a blip and Eoin Morgan's men will bounce back with another performance like the win over South Africa in the opening match.

Next up is the UEFA Nations League where the winners of the game between Switzerland and Portugal will take on Gareth Southgate's England or the Netherlands to be crowned the inaugural champions.

On top of that we have a Netball World Cup on home soil, Mercedes dominating the F1 landscape as we head towards Silverstone later in the summer, we have both the men's and women's Ashes series and The Open, with a wide-open field, at Royal Portrush.

We have asked some of the stars of Sky Sports to predict how the summer - and you can watch it all on Sky Sports - will unfold. Here is how they see it!

Natalie Pinkham

Natalie Pinkham is part of the F1 team that will you bring you live F1 throughout the summer. Most of our team are backing Lewis Hamilton for more success

Natalie's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup England Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Justin Rose

Gary Neville

Gary Neville will be part of Sky's coverage of the UEFA Nations League finals where he is backing Gareth Southgate's team for success

Gary's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup Australia Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Jordan Spieth

Joe Root

Joe Root will captain England in the Ashes but before that he will be part of England's team looking to win the Cricket World Cup for the first time. He predicts a great summer for English cricket

Joe's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup England Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Dan Ricciardo The Open Matt Fitzpatrick

Tracey Neville

Tracey Neville is looking to mastermind English success at this summer's Netball World Cup

Tracey's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup England Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Rory McIlroy

Nick Dougherty

Nick Dougherty will be at Royal Portrush for The Open, this year's final major championship. None of our pundits went for Brooks Koepka but in this one there are a lot of different opinions

Nick's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup England Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Justin Rose

Will Greenwood

If our rugby podcast host Will Greenwood's predictions come true it's going to be a great summer for English sport

Will's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup England Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Francesco Molinari

Tamsin Greenway

Tamsin Greenway will be courtside for us at the Netball World Cup. We are streaming every match live on YouTube

Tamsin's Predictions Uefa Nations League Portugal Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup Australia Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Tiger Woods

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher joins Gary Neville in Portugal and, like his former England team-mate, he sees Gareth Southgate's side continuing their fine form

Jamie's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup India Ashes (Men/Women) England & Australia British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Rory McIlroy

Carl Froch

Carl Froch oversaw the shock that started the summer of sport, when AJ was downed by Andy Ruiz Jr in New York

Carl's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup England Cricket World Cup England Ashes (Men/Women) England & England British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Ian Poulter

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain is part of the commentary team for the Cricket World Cup and the Ashes where he sees mixed fortunes for England

Nasser's Predictions Uefa Nations League England Netball World Cup Australia Cricket World Cup England Ashes (Men/Women) England & Australia British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton The Open Dustin Johnson

Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew is another one of our team who sees a fine summer ahead for England