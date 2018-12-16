Cardiff want 'two or three' additions in January, Neil Warnock tells Goals on Sunday

Cardiff will try to improve in "two or three positions" in January, manager Neil Warnock told Goals on Sunday.

The Bluebirds are 16th in the Premier League and have exceeded many expectations in the opening 17 games of the season, but have scored only 17 goals in that time - and just five on the road.

Warnock admitted a striker was one of his priorities, after playing Callum Paterson - a player who arrived in south Wales as a right-back - up front in recent games, but questioned his chances of landing one in the transfer window.

"We're looking at two or three positions," he told Goals on Sunday. "We've made offers for strikers but it's not as simple as that. Not only is it the offer that's got to be accepted but are they better than what you've got in January? Are the teams going to let good players go in January?

"We're not the market where we can go and spend anything like the top half of the Premier League. We've got a certain market and we've got to try and get the best out of it.

"I don't think we will be spending silly money - well, I know we won't. Mehmet Dalman, the chairman, he's been working hard to bring a striker in. He knows how difficult it is now because it is a bad time to try and get one in.

"They've always been supportive but for me, if they're not better than what we are or if it's ridiculous money I'd rather stick with what we've got. I know it sounds silly but I'd rather stick with what we've got, because we've got a great group."