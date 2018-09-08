Bristol Rovers 0-0 Plymouth: Goalless at the Memorial Ground

Plymouth goalkeeper Matt Macey took the plaudits as Bristol Rovers and Plymouth fought out a goalless Sky Bet League One draw at the Memorial Stadium.

Argyle's Macey, with Rovers as a youngster, made two stunning second half saves, one at full stretch to his right, to keep out Sam Matthews shots and help his side claim a deserved point.

Those two efforts were more than matched by Rovers' Jack Bonham, who showed razor sharp reactions to get a hand to Graham Carey's 75th minute drive, which looked bound for the roof of the net.

Both sides had chances to win a competitive west country derby, but in general defences dominated a full-blooded encounter, well refereed by Graham Salisbury.

Rovers' best first half effort was a stinging right-footed shot from the edge of the box from Kyle Bennett after 23 minutes, which was parried by Macey.

At the other end Bonham had to be alert to turn away a Carey chip into the box, intended as a cross, but looking set to creep in at the far post.