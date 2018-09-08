Exeter 5-1 Notts County: Visiting boss Harry Kewell dismissed in debut thrashing

Harry Kewell was sent off in his first league game in charge of Notts County as they were thrashed 5-1 by Exeter City.

The Australian, who took over at Meadow Lane last week, was shown a red card after Exeter's fourth goal for arguing with the fourth official.

After four games without a goal, it was two in two minutes that got Exeter up and running. First Pierce Sweeney rose highest to head in a Lee Holmes corner in the 16th minute and then Jayden Stockley slammed the ball home from close range after being teed up superbly by Hiram Boateng.

County found a way back into the contest two minutes before half-time when Enzio Boldewijn cut in from the left and curled a delightful effort over the head of Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Sweeney then grabbed his second from the penalty spot when Rob Milsom recklessly handballed a Nicky Law corner before Law crossed for Stockley to convert from close range for four and Kewell was sent from the dug-out for his misdemeanour.

Aaron Martin then completed the scoring with Exeter's fifth in stoppage time, heading in from Matt Jay's cross.