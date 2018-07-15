European Paper Talk: Liverpool's deal for Nabil Fekir still alive?

Nabil Fekir continues to be linked with Liverpool

With the majority of players now free from World Cup duty, it seems that the transfer window is hotting up with deals being done left, right and centre.

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to tell you about all the news emerging across Europe.

France

"Maybe he'll go to Liverpool, or to another club, but if he stays at OL, it will be a great year for him and for us," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Saturday, opening the door once again for a potential move to Anfield for Nabil Fekir. (Le Progres)

Marseille are set to make a €20m (£17.6m) bid for RB Salzburg centre-back Duje Caleta-Car after the World Cup has finished. The 21-year-old is in Russia with the Croatia national team and played the full 90 minutes against Iceland, but has not featured since. (Foot Mercato)

Italy

Juventus was not Cristiano Ronaldo's first choice this summer. The Portuguese superstar wanted to join Napoli and only opted for the Italian champions when the side from the south refused to pay €350million (£309.5m) for the former Real Madrid forward. (various Italian media)

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is ready to make more moves this transfer window. The Italian is keen to bring Gonzalo Higuain to the Premier League and will push for fellow Juventus player, Daniele Rugani, too. (Tuttosport)

It is understood Roma have an agreement in place to sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, if Alisson leaves. The French goalkeeper will lose his spot to Gigi Buffon this season and the 25-year-old has only one year left on his current contract. He has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United. (Premium Sport)

New AC Milan owners, Elliot Fund, are looking to give the club a huge lift this summer by signing Higuain from Juventus. The Argentine forward's place is under threat from the arrival of Ronaldo and could be allowed to leave Turin. (Corriere dello Sport)

If Manchester United land reported target, Ivan Perisic this summer, Inter Milan will make a move for either Federico Chiesa or Angel Di Maria to replace the Croatian winger. The PSG winger has apparently been told by Thomas Tuchel he is surplus to requirements in the French capital. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Andre Gomes has been linked to Arsenal

Unai Emery has asked his new club to sign rumoured Arsenal target Andre Gomes from Barcelona. The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with Spurs in the past. No offer has been made by any club at the moment and the La Liga side would rather he be sold before July 24th. (Mundo Deportivo)

If Barcelona fail to land former Tottenham Hotspur target, Adrien Rabiot, this summer, they will instead move to sign Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla. The French midfielder, currently in Russia with the national team is deemed as Plan B and would be an ideal fit due to his knowledge of La Liga. The Catalan club would have no problem paying his €40m (£35.3m) release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ajax are hoping to tie rumoured Barcelona target, Frenkie de Jong, down to a new contract this summer, convincing the midfielder to stay in Amsterdam until 2019. (Mundo Deportivo)

Argentina

Heavily linked as a Tottenham Hotspur target, it is understood Everton have been in contact with Colombian midfielder, Wilmar Barrios. They would look to seal a deal to sign him this summer, but allow him to stay in South America until the winter. (TyC Sports)

Belgium

Real Madrid are close to agreeing a €35m (£30.9m) deal to bring in Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this summer. The Belgian goalkeeper would agree a five-year deal worth €11m-a-season (£9.7m). (Het Laatste Nieuws)