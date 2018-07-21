Chelsea youngster Charlie Colkett joins Shrewsbury on loan
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 21/07/18 1:53pm
Shrewsbury Town have signed Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old midfielder is making his fourth temporary move away from Chelsea since coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.
Transfer Talk: Alisson to hand Klopp PL?
The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Liverpool's signing of Brazil No 1 Alisson will turn them into title contenders.
Colkett has previously spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town, as well as Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
During his time with the Eredivisie side last season, Colkett played against the likes of Lazio and Nice in the Europa League.
Get Chelsea TV for only £7 a month
Chelsea fans, follow every preseason game on Chelsea TV. Only £7 a month with no contract.
He has played for England at several different youth levels, but is yet to make his debut for the Chelsea first-team.
Colkett becomes Shrewsbury's seventh signing of the summer as new manager John Askey puts together a new look squad at New Meadow.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.