Chelsea youngster Charlie Colkett joins Shrewsbury on loan

Charlie Colkett is yet to play for Chelsea's first-team

Shrewsbury Town have signed Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder is making his fourth temporary move away from Chelsea since coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Colkett has previously spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town, as well as Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

During his time with the Eredivisie side last season, Colkett played against the likes of Lazio and Nice in the Europa League.

He has played for England at several different youth levels, but is yet to make his debut for the Chelsea first-team.

Colkett becomes Shrewsbury's seventh signing of the summer as new manager John Askey puts together a new look squad at New Meadow.