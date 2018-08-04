Eden Hazard asks Maurizio Sarri for permission for extra day off before Chelsea return

Eden Hazard has asked Maurizio Sarri if he can report late for Chelsea duty

Eden Hazard has sought permission from Maurizio Sarri to report late for Chelsea duty.

The Belgium international has had an extended period away after finishing third with his nation at the World Cup.

He will not play any part in Chelsea's Community Shield showdown with Manchester City on Sunday, and recently spoke with new manager Sarri ahead of his return.

The Chelsea head coach has admitted the pair did not speak about Hazard's future, despite ongoing links with Real Madrid.

Sarri has spoken of his desire to keep all his top players at Stamford Bridge

Hazard's current deal at the club is set to expire in 2020, though Sarri revealed the only thing discussed was the player's request to return to training late.

"We didn't talk about this," the Italian said when asked about the playmaker's future.

"We talked only about 'can I arrive on Monday instead of Sunday?'

"In this moment there is no problem for Hazard."

Sarri has made clear since his arrival a desire to keep the club's top talent at Stamford Bridge, with fellow first-team players Willian and Thibaut Courtois also linked with moves away.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

The 59-year-old did not reveal whether he had granted Hazard permission for the extended time away, though it does now appear the player will be reporting back a day later than planned.

Chelsea will face City at Wembley before opening their Premier League campaign with a trip to Huddersfield on Saturday, August 11.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel to watch 126 live games next season. Find out more.