Eden Hazard asks Maurizio Sarri for permission for extra day off before Chelsea return
Chelsea play Manchester City on Sunday in Community Shield
By Danny Gallagher
Last Updated: 04/08/18 11:13pm
Eden Hazard has sought permission from Maurizio Sarri to report late for Chelsea duty.
The Belgium international has had an extended period away after finishing third with his nation at the World Cup.
He will not play any part in Chelsea's Community Shield showdown with Manchester City on Sunday, and recently spoke with new manager Sarri ahead of his return.
The Chelsea head coach has admitted the pair did not speak about Hazard's future, despite ongoing links with Real Madrid.
Hazard's current deal at the club is set to expire in 2020, though Sarri revealed the only thing discussed was the player's request to return to training late.
"We didn't talk about this," the Italian said when asked about the playmaker's future.
"We talked only about 'can I arrive on Monday instead of Sunday?'
"In this moment there is no problem for Hazard."
Sarri has made clear since his arrival a desire to keep the club's top talent at Stamford Bridge, with fellow first-team players Willian and Thibaut Courtois also linked with moves away.
The 59-year-old did not reveal whether he had granted Hazard permission for the extended time away, though it does now appear the player will be reporting back a day later than planned.
Chelsea will face City at Wembley before opening their Premier League campaign with a trip to Huddersfield on Saturday, August 11.
