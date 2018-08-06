EFL essential stats: Five-star Brentford flourish in opener

We take a look at the top stats and facts from the weekend's action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Bees make amends

Brentford's 5-1 win against Rotherham on Saturday was the first time a team in the second tier scored five goals on the opening day since August 2002. The last team to scored 5+ goals on the opening day was Rotherham in August 2002 when they won 6-0 at Millwall. Rotherham's current manager Paul Warne was in the Millers' starting line-up in 2002.

3:24 Brentford 5-1 Rotherham Brentford 5-1 Rotherham

The win for Brentford at Griffin Park was also their first on the opening day of the season since promotion to the Championship in 2014 and the biggest opening day win for the Bees since the start of 1994-95 season. Dean Smith's me failed to win any of their opening eight games last season, before winning 3-0 at Bolton at the end of September.

Mount's magnificent introduction

Mason Mount scored his 15th career goal and first in English Football when he scored Derby's equalising goal on Friday night at Reading. Nineteen-year-old Mount has scored or assisted in each of his last eight club appearances for Vitesse and Derby combined.

3:39 Reading 1-2 Derby Reading 1-2 Derby

Yan the Man

Substitute Yan Dhanda scored Swansea's winning goal with his first touch in senior football in their victory at Sheffield United on Saturday. Dhanda was Swansea's youngest scorer since September 2010 aged 19 years & 233 days.

3:29 Sheffield Utd 1-2 Swansea Sheffield Utd 1-2 Swansea

Bielsa's winning start

Marcelo Bielsa made a winning start as Leeds Head Coach on Sunday against Stoke. This is the fifth successive season that Leeds have started the season with a new head coach/manager. Bielsa is only the second Leeds head coach or manager in the last five seasons to win on the opening day after Thomas Christiansen.

4:06 Leeds 3-1 Stoke Leeds 3-1 Stoke

League One

Sunderland's opening-day win against Charlton is the first time since May 2016 that they have won a league game at the Stadium of Light when conceding the opening goal. Their previous win when conceding first at home was the 3-2 victory in the Premier League against Chelsea, 819 days ago.

5:29 Sunderland 2-1 Charlton Sunderland 2-1 Charlton

League Two

Yeovil were reduced to nine men after red cards to Tom James and Jordan Green on Saturday at Bury. Yeovil had more red cards than any other EFL team last season (10). Bury's Gold Omotayo compounded their misery with an 89th-minute winning goal.