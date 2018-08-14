Manchester City's Patrick Roberts set to join Girona on loan

Patrick Roberts is set to join Girona on loan

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is closing in on a season-long loan move to Girona, according to Sky sources.

The 21-year-old has spent the past two-and-a-half years on loan at Celtic, helping the club win back-to-back domestic trebles.

He made 79 appearances in total and was part of the side that went through the entire 2016/17 domestic campaign unbeaten.

Celtic expressed an interest in bringing Roberts back to Parkhead this summer, while Huddersfield also made an enquiry on Deadline Day but withdrew their interest when they were able to sign Isaac Mbenza from Montpelier.

Roberts was included in City's pre-season tour of the United States and made substitute appearances in the International Champions Cup matches against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Roberts had featured for Manchester City in pre-season

He is set to continue his development at Girona, who are owned by the City Football Group that control Manchester City, Melbourne City, New York City, Club Atletico Torque and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Roberts started his career at Fulham before a move to the Etihad in July 2015. He has played three times for City.