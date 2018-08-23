Chris Hughton insists Brighton need to show quality at Liverpool

1:40 Chris Hughton isn't too worried about his side's away form Chris Hughton isn't too worried about his side's away form

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has urged his side to carry the momentum of their 3-2 win over Manchester United to Anfield when they face Liverpool on Saturday.

Last Sunday's stunning victory at the Amex Stadium over United sealed Brighton's first three points of the season, and Hughton believes this puts them at an advantage as they prepare to take on Jurgen Klopp's side, who have won both of their opening two games.

"An away game at Liverpool, they almost don't come tougher than that. We'll certainly have to show a lot of the qualities we showed in last week's performance," Hughton said.

"What it's also done is allow us to go to Liverpool with three points. It's perhaps quite daunting if you had lost your first two games and your next game is Liverpool.

"I think it allows us to go there with a bit more confidence and a bit less pressure. There isn't anybody that would see us winning it in that game, we've got to approach the game in a manner that will allow us to get something."

Shane Duffy starred for Brighton as they stunned Man Utd last weekend

Liverpool have secured two wins from two this season, including a 4-0 victory at home to West Ham. Brighton lost by the same margin at Anfield in May. They also lost 2-0 at Watford in their first game of the season.

Hughton says, however, he is not overly concerned by his side's away form.

He added: "Our approach going into every away game is the same. How can we get a performance?

"You know against the top six it's going to be a different type of game. They will have the bulk of possession and that will be no different at Anfield on Saturday. There isn't one game we go into thinking we can't get a result.

"That's the challenge for us. The challenge is to improve our away form - our home form is what kept us in the division this season. We need to improve away from home."