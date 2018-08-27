PSG rubbish Christian Eriksen rumours amid reported interest in Tottenham midfielder

Christian Eriksen has been linked with a £100m move to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have dismissed speculation linking the Ligue 1 champions with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international was linked with a £100m move to PSG in Sunday's papers, with the European transfer window not closing until August 31.

PSG says it "categorically denies the transfer rumours regarding a potential transfer of Christian Eriksen to PSG" in an email sent to AP, adding the reports "seem to ignore the current reality of the transfer market".

The Premier League's own transfer window closed back on August 9, meaning clubs in England's top tier could still sell to European sides before the end of August - but would be unable to bring in a replacement.

Eriksen, who is also reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid, joined Spurs from Ajax for £11.5m in 2013.

The 26-year-old has gone on to score 41 goals and provide 43 assists in 173 Premier League appearances.

His current contract runs out in 2020, having signed a new four-year extension back in 2016.