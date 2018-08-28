Carabao Cup round-up: Cardiff out, West Ham and Leicester through

Kadeem Harris reacts during Cardiff's defeat to Norwich

Cardiff crashed out at the hands of Norwich but West Ham, Leicester and Bournemouth are safely through to the Carabao Cup third round.

At the Cardiff City Stadium, Dennis Srbeny's double and a solo effort from Max Aarons goal left Cardiff to contemplate a painful second-round exit at the hands of Norwich. Cardiff captain Bruno Manga's 77th-minute header was nothing more than a consolation effort, although it ended Cardiff's goal drought this season after 347 minutes.

Second-half goals from Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Javier Hernandez dug West Ham out of a hole at AFC Wimbledon. Bottom of the Premier League after three straight defeats, the Hammers had looked destined for a humiliating defeat after they fell behind after less than a minute-and-a-half to a goal from Joe Piggott. But Manuel Pellegrini's side responded in the second half against 10 men to secure their first win of the season.

Leicester cruised to a routine win over League One Fleetwood thanks to goals from Christian Fuchs, Vicente Iborra, Kelechi Iheanacho and Rachid Ghezzal at the King Power Stadium.

Lys Mousset, Ryan Fraser and Jordon Ibe handed Bournemouth a comfortable 3-0 win over MK Dons, while Fulham eased into the third round with a routine 2-0 victory over League Two visitors Exeter.

Elsewhere, substitute Charlie Austin headed a late winner as Southampton progressed with a 1-0 victory at Brighton, while second-half goals from Leo Bonatini and Helder Costa sent Wolves through with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Finally, Alexander Sorloth's first goal in English football handed Crystal Palace a 1-0 win over a youthful Swansea side 1-0, while Stoke beat Premier League team Huddersfield 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

North

Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Lincoln City

Burton Albion 1- 0 Aston Villa

Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Blackpool

Hull City 0-4 Derby County

Leeds United 0- 2 Preston North End

Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town

Middlesbrough 2-1 Rochdale

Sheffield Wednesday 0- 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Walsall 3-3 Macclesfield Town - Macclesfield win 3-1 on penalties

Stoke City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Mansfield Town

South

Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace

AFC Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United

Bournemouth 3- 0 Milton Keynes Dons

Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-1 Southampton

Cardiff City 1- 3 Norwich City

Fulham 2-0 Exeter City

Newport County AFC 0-3 Oxford United

Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Bristol Rovers

Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Forest Green Rovers - Wycombe win 4-3 on penalties