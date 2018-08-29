Yaya Toure is a great player like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, says Sven-Goran Eriksson

0:46 Sven-Goran Eriksson says Yaya Toure is 'proud' of what he can do for a club Sven-Goran Eriksson says Yaya Toure is 'proud' of what he can do for a club

Sven-Goran Eriksson says "proud" Yaya Toure would not sign for any club if he knew he could not do the job, comparing the midfielder to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Eriksson managed Toure, a free agent after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season, while in charge of the Ivory Coast in 2010.

The midfielder's agent posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Tuesday night claiming Toure has passed a medical in London, though the identity of the club is unknown.

Eriksson believes 35-year-old Toure will continue to be a "great player" at his new club, and draws comparison to Ibrahimovic in their continued success.

"He's a very proud man, and he's proud of what he can do. I don't think we would sign for any club knowing he can't do the job.

"He is a little bit like Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), they are great players and they know what they have done, and they know today what they can do.

Toure won the Premier League in his final season at Manchester City

"So, Zlatan said no to Sweden [for the World Cup], I think because a tournament, a game every third or fourth day, no. I think that was very good for him. On the other hand, he can do it in the United States, he knew that.

"If Yaya decides to play in London, England or China or wherever, he surely can do it. Yaya is a great player, great head, great feet."

Toure won three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and an FA Cup across 315 appearances for City, scoring 79 goals, since signing from Barcelona eight years ago.