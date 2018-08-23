Brentford forward Neal Maupay tops Sky Sports Power Rankings

Brentford forward Neal Maupay has topped the latest Championship Power Rankings.

The Frenchman broke the deadlock and grabbed a second during a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, with Jonathan Kodjia (No 10, up 75 places) scoring both goals for the home side.

Wigan maintained their impressive form with a 3-0 win at Stoke, with last season's top scorer Will Grigg (No 34, up 109 places) getting off the mark - but team-mate Nick Powell retained his runner-up spot in the rankings.

Leeds duo Kemar Roofe (No 3, up two places) and Pablo Hernandez (No 5, up 14 places) both scored during a 2-2 draw at Swansea, with man-of-the-match Oliver McBurnie (No 7, up 97 places) netting twice for the Swans.

Andreas Weimann (No 4, up 54 places) netted a double during Bristol City's 3-0 win at QPR, while Bolton forward Josh Magennis (No 6, up nine places) received a stats-based boost after a 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Elsewhere, Brentford's Ollie Watkins suffered his first dip of the season after tumbling five places to No 8, while Derby's Tom Lawrence (No 9, up 29 places) soared into the top 10 after scoring in a 2-0 win over Ipswich.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the past five matchdays by awarding points to players for 33 different stats.

