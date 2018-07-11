West Ham working on further signings, says joint-chairman David Sullivan

David Sullivan hopes to soon have 'more exciting news' on further signings

West Ham's joint-chairman David Sullivan says the club are determined to add more players this summer.

The Hammers announced the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a £17.5m deal.

The 28-year-old Ukraine international becomes the club's fifth summer signing, following the additions of Jack Wilshere (free), Ryan Fredericks (free), Lukasz Fabianski (£7m, Swansea) and Issa Diop (£22m rising to £25m, Toulouse).

West Ham remain in advanced talks with Lazio over the signing of midfielder Felipe Anderson and defender Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians.

The club have also had a bid of £20m, rising to £25m, rejected for Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Sullivan says the Hammers will keep spending to provide new manager Manuel Pellegrini with the players he wants.

"We are delighted to have secured two very exciting signings in the space of three days," Sullivan said.

"As a board, we assured our supporters that we would be looking to bring in high-calibre players, and Jack [Wilshere] and Andriy [Yarmolenko] fit that bill perfectly.

"Both of them have played at the highest level and we look forward to seeing that quality on show on a regular basis in the Claret & Blue.

0:58 Jack Wilshere says joining West Ham is 'special' as he reflects on his childhood supporting his new club. Jack Wilshere says joining West Ham is 'special' as he reflects on his childhood supporting his new club.

"Jack also knows the Premier League very well, and I know all our supporters will join me in welcoming them both to the London Stadium. They become our fourth and fifth new signings of an already busy summer, after the additions of Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski.

"We also hope to have more exciting news regarding incomings in the near future as we aim to provide Manuel with the strongest squad possible."