Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Manchester United need to win trophies

Ibrahimovic joined United in 2016 and won the League Cup and Europa League in his only full season at the club.

He signed a new one-year deal at Old Trafford in 2017 but it was terminated in March and he moved to the MLS with LA Galaxy.

United failed to win a trophy last season, losing 1-0 in the FA Cup final to Chelsea and Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports News their manager Jose Mourinho needs to put that right this year.

"The coach Mourinho, everybody knows him," the former Sweden captain said. "He will always be in the game of winning trophies.

"Last year he didn't win but it's not often he finishes a season without winning a trophy. But he is in a club and he has a team that is able to win and is used to winning."

United have not won the Premier League since 2013 - the season when Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City finished 19 points clear of second-placed United as they won the 2017/18 title but Ibrahimovic believes Mourinho's side will have a good year.

"He is preparing for the season and I think they can have a good season," he added.

"They have some new players coming in and the normal transfer market - players come, players go and you build that up.

"I wish them all the luck, I hope they'll win something because they have the ability, they have the quality and the club is in need of winning."

