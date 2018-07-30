Monday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Paul Pogba back to Juventus?

Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus

We round up the latest Manchester United transfer rumours on Monday, July 30.

Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pogba joined United from Juve for £89m in 2016, but has struggled to consistently live up to his price tag.

The Mirror say Juve, who have already splashed out on Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, could sell a host of players to finance a deal that would "test United's resolve" over Pogba.

Apparently they "believe the 25-year-old midfielder is open to a return to Turin".

Andreas Pereira is reportedly planning talks with his agent over his Manchester United future.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Valencia, but the Manchester Evening News says he is keen to prove he can play for United.

MEN say the midfielder is due to sit down with his agent in Miami before United play Real Madrid this week.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah wants to prove he is a "better" player after spending last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

There have been reports the 20-year-old could be set for another loan spell.

But he said on Sunday: "Last year, I was at Crystal Palace, I think I improved there and I've come back a better player.

"I came back to show that I've improved and to show that I'm a better player now. I'll keep working hard and see what happens."

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says they have made a season-long loan offer for United defender Matteo Darmian.