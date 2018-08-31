Jose Mourinho says Luke Shaw deserves England recall

1:14 Jose Mourinho says Luke Shaw has been rightly rewarded with a recall Jose Mourinho says Luke Shaw has been rightly rewarded with a recall

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United defender Like Shaw has earned his recall to the England quad.

Shaw, who was omitted from England's World Cup squad, has found a place in Gareth Southgate's set-up for the games against Spain and Switzerland.

The 23-year-old has impressed at left-back this season after three Premier League matches.

Shaw scored his first goal in senior football against Leicester in the opening game of the season.

Jose Mourinho has been impressed with Luke Shaw this season despite two defeats from three matches

Mourinho said: "It is a big week for him that ends with a very important match against Burnley. That is the most important thing.

"He has played three very good matches and it is not easy to play three very good matches when your team loses two of them.

"He had that balance, that consistency, that even when the team didn't win and especially the game against Brighton where the team didn't play well, he kept that consistency. That is very important.

Gareth Southgate recalls Shaw at the expense of Ashley Young

"He is physically stronger and mentally stronger. Tactically he has a better understanding of the game and I think to go to the national team after three Premier League matches is for him an extraordinary feeling."

Shaw replaces his United team-mate Ashley Young in the squad and will compete for a starting place against Tottenham's Danny Rose.

England vs Spain Live on

England face Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday September 8 at Wembley Stadium before an international with Switzerland at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Tuesday September 11.

You can watch the UEFA Nations League live on Sky Sports from September 6.