Victor Moses retires from international football to focus on Chelsea career

Victor Moses has announced his retirement from international football

Victor Moses has retired from international football in order to focus on his club career at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has called time on his Nigeria career after winning 37 caps for the Super Eagles.

Moses scored 12 goals for his country over a six-year period and was part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He also played every minute of Nigeria's most recent World Cup campaign in Russia, which ended in a group-stage exit.

"I would like to announce that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football," Moses wrote on social media on Wednesday.

"I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime.

"Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

"However I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish.

"We are blessed as a nation to have so many exciting young players coming through and now is their time.

"I have already spoken to the manager by telephone and would like to say thank you to him and his staff, the NFF and all of my teammates for all of their support over the years.

"Most importantly I would like to say thank you to the Nigerian people for believing in me and supporting me over the years. It's meant the world to me and my family and I will always be a proud Nigerian supporting the team.

"Thank you for the memories and good luck to the team for the future."