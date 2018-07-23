Mohamed Salah offers support for Liverpool's Loris Karius

Mohamed Salah has publicly backed Loris Karius

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has taken to social media to express his support for the club's under-fire goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Salah sent the tweet to his team-mate after another uncertain performance saw Karius gift Borussia Dortmund a goal and almost cost Liverpool another during the 3-1 defeat on the club's USA tour.

"Stay strong Karius, it has happened to the best of players. Ignore those who hate", tweeted Salah.

Stay strong Karius, it has happened to the best of players. Ignore those who hate.@LorisKarius — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 23, 2018

It has been a harrowing couple of months for Karius, which began during the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev.

Two second-half mistakes resulted in Madrid goals and handed them their 13th European crown, before it was subsequently revealed that he had suffered a concussion shortly before the first error.

Karius, who was also culpable for a goal scored by Tranmere Rovers in a 3-2 win earlier this month, has admitted he is unsure of his long-term future following the arrival of Alisson Becker from Roma, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper at £65m last week.

Alisson joined Liverpool from Roma in a world-record deal for a goalkeeper

"Of course that's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about that either," said Karius to Sky Germany.

"I do not know that (whether he will leave before the deadline); I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left."

Karius has also received support from former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who has urged critics to "leave the kid alone".