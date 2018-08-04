Liverpool sign Steven Gerrard’s cousin Bobby Duncan

Bobby Duncan celebrates scoring for England's U17s against Germany last year

Steven Gerrard’s cousin Bobby Duncan has announced that he has joined Liverpool.

The highly-rated 17-year-old striker had been on the books of Manchester City but stalled on signing a professional contract. He announced in June that he would leave the club "after an amazing six years at City" in search of a new challenge.

Duncan, a lifelong Liverpool fan, confirmed the move on his Instagram account on Saturday.

He was not involved at all with Manchester City towards the end of last season as a result of his contract stand-off, and had been training with the first-team at Wigan. The teenager had been part of the youth setup at Wigan prior to joining City in 2012.

Steven Gerrard coached Liverpool's U18s last season and would likely have been Duncan's manager had he not taken over at Rangers

Duncan is regarded as one of the best prospects in the country for his age group and made history in 2016 when he became the first England player ever to score a hat-trick against Brazil, in a 4-3 win for the U16s in Rio.

He also helped England U17s reach the semi-finals of this year's European Championships, netting the opener in a 2-0 quarter-final win over Norway.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have announced their new goalkeeper Alisson has provisionally been handed the No 13 shirt. Alisson will be assigned a permanent number ahead of Liverpool's season opener against West Ham, live on Sky Sports on August 12.