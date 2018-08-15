Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina to have Napoli medical ahead of loan move

David Ospina is set to join Napoli from Arsenal

David Ospina is expected to arrive in Rome on Wednesday evening ahead of his loan move to Napoli, according to Sky in Italy.

The Arsenal goalkeeper will undergo a medical on Thursday as the Serie A side seek cover for new signing Alex Meret, who broke his arm in training last month.

Napoli will have the option to sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal should his loan spell prove to be a successful one.

Ospina made 21 appearances for Arsenal last season but just five of those were in the Premier League and he has fallen down the pecking order after the signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Colombia international played in all four of their games at this summer's World Cup, including their penalty shootout defeat to England, which took him to 90 caps.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the club were in talks with Ospina but said Liverpool's Simon Mignolet was also an option.

The Italian transfer window closes on August 17 at 7pm UK time.