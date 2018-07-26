Everton's Davy Klaassen close to Werder Bremen move

Davy Klaassen has featured for Everton in pre-season

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen is close to a move to German side Werder Bremen, according to Sky sources.

The Bundesliga side made an enquiry about the Dutchman earlier this week, and he now looks set to depart Goodison Park after a disappointing 12 months.

Klaassen, who joined Everton from Ajax for £23.6m last summer, but failed to hold down a regular starting place under any of the club's three managers last season, is set to have a medical in Bremen later on Thursday.

In total, the 25-year-old made just three starts in the Premier League across seven appearances.

Then-manager Sam Allardyce was willing to allow Klaassen to leave Everton in January, but he turned down a loan move to Napoli.

Everton play Blackburn Rovers in a pre-season friendly on Thursday evening, but Klaassen will play no part.