Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg signs new contract until 2020

Maarten Stekelenburg joined Everton from Fulham in 2016

Maarten Stekelenburg has vowed to push Jordan Pickford for the Everton No 1 shirt after signing a new contract until June 2020.

The 35-year-old joined the Toffees from Fulham in 2016 and made 24 appearances in his debut season.

However, Pickford's arrival at Goodison Park saw Stekelenburg restricted to three appearances last term.

Pickford is on an extended break after helping England reach the World Cup semi-finals and Sky Sports News understands Everton will discuss an improved contract when he returns next week.

Stekelenburg, who won 58 caps for the Netherlands and played in their World Cup final loss to Spain in 2010, is looking forward to competing with Pickford for a starting spot after getting a good pre-season under his belt.

Stekelenburg has made 46 appearances for Everton

"Jordan had a very good 2017-18 season and played superbly as well for England at the World Cup," Stekelenburg told evertontv.

"I understand my role and I will try to compete with Jordan and push him to continue to get better as well.

"For me, it was tough last year because I had an injury and it took me a few months to come back from that.

"But I'm fit now, I've played in our pre-season games and I'm very much looking forward to Jordan getting back here so we can push one another."

Everton travel to promoted Wolves in their Premier League season opener on August 11.