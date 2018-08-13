Everton opt not to appeal Phil Jagielka red card against Wolves
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 13/08/18 8:26pm
Everton will not appeal the red card given to Phil Jagielka during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wolves, according to Sky sources.
The Everton captain was dismissed for a foul on Wolves striker Diogo Jota but it is understood the club will not try to get the decision overturned and Jagielka will now serve a three-match ban.
More to follow...
Play Super 6
Will you be the next Super 6 millionaire? Enter your predictions to win Jeff's jackpot.