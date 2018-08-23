Marco Silva says Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes not available until after international break

Everton's new signings Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes will not be ready for first-team action until after next month's international break, according to Marco Silva.

Silva said it will be another three and a half weeks before the pair, who joined on Deadline Day from Barcelona - Mina in a £27.2m deal while Gomes arrived on loan - will be in contention because of minor injury problems.

"It looks maybe after the international break they can start working with us," he said. "We will see next week how they are and after I can give a different update but it is possible after the break."

Everton's start to the season, which saw them draw their opening game with Wolves before beating Southampton last weekend, means Silva has not had to press the new arrivals into service too early.

Yerry Mina is unlikely to be available to Everton until after the international break

But he knows he needs competition for places in order to sustain their positive start.

"It is important if everyone is ready to play. We are working to put everyone on the same level because all together we will be strong," Silva added.

Another August arrival, Bernard, could come into contention for his first appearance in a matchday squad for this weekend's trip to Bournemouth.

Lucas Digne, an £18m signing from Barcelona, has recovered from a knock but midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will miss out with a minor injury.

New signing Lucas Digne is available for Everton again after a knock

"Lucas is working with us, he had a small problem but everything is okay now, Bernard is improving his condition and doing well and tomorrow I will take a decision," said Silva.

"Schneiderlin will be ready to start to work with us Monday or Tuesday. It is not good news for us because he is started the season well, winning confidence is important for him, but it is only a small issue."

With midfielder Mo Besic having gone out on loan to Middlesbrough and winger Yannick Bolasie heading to Aston Villa on a similar deal, Silva is determined to keep hold of young forward Ademola Lookman despite sustained interested from RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Bundesliga club and they have already had two bids to sign him permanently rejected.

Silva is determined to keep hold of Ademola Lookman, who is wanted by RB Leipzig after spending the second half of last season with them

Lookman made the squad for the first time this season for Saturday's win over Southampton but was an unused substitute.

"He is our player. You know what my technical opinion of the player is and the player knows. For me it is not an issue," said Silva.

"I understand some clubs are interested in him but at the end I told you last week, I told you two weeks ago, my opinion he is the present and the future of the club and we have to try to convince him to go in this way as well."