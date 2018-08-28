Jordan Pickford says Everton players enjoy Marco Silva's style of football

Jordan Silva says Everton players are enjoying playing under Marco Silva

Jordan Pickford has backed manager Marco Silva's expressive style of play to bring out the best in Everton and maintain the club's unbeaten start to the season.

The 24-year-old England goalkeeper believes the players are thriving on the opportunity to express themselves under Silva.

"The way the gaffer sets us up works really well," Pickford told the club website.

"It's new and fresh but everyone is buying into it. It's really good and we're enjoying it. We get to play out from the back and it is about managing the game."

Everton will look to get back to winning ways against Huddersfield on Saturday, having settled for a draw after conceding two late goals at Bournemouth last weekend.

"Set-pieces can win or lose you games and I think that is what cost us the three points against Bournemouth," Pickford added.

"I think, looking back, it is a good point because we're still unbeaten. We will head into Saturday's game against Huddersfield in good form."

Before returning to Premier League action, Silva's team begin their Carabao Cup campaign with a second round tie against Rotherham at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Everton are without Richarlison for the match at Goodison Park. The forward is suspended after being sent off against Bournemouth, while Phil Jagielka will serve the final game of his own three-match ban.

Michael Keane (head) is absent, as are summer signings Yerry Mina (foot) and Andre Gomes (hamstring), but Kurt Zouma and Bernard could make their first starts.