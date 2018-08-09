Mauricio Pochettino happy to keep same squad at Tottenham

Manager Mauricio Pochettino thinks Spurs are going to be even better this season, despite their lack of transfer activity.

There have been no ins or outs at Tottenham this summer, while other Premier League big guns have made significant investments.

But Pochettino is pleased to have retained the services of a group who have finished third, second and third, over the last three Premier League seasons.

"I am happy to keep all the squad together," said Pochettino.

"There were many rumours during the summer, about players out.

"The club made a massive effort to try and extend contracts of Harry Kane, just one example.

"The club is trying to finish the (new) stadium as soon as possible.

"It is difficult to understand for people in football that Tottenham didn't sign or didn't sell players - but sometimes in football, you need to behave different.

"We are happy with our squad and we cannot improve our squad. It is better to keep our squad all together, we believe a lot in our players.

"(There is) no point to say we will not repeat a season like last year or the season before with more experience, with players who compete at the high level of the World Cup.

"We have the captain of the world champion (Hugo Lloris, with France). That is a fantastic experience, for him to translate to our team.

"Sure, we are going to be better, no doubt about that."

Jack Grealish has been a transfer target for Spurs but the lively young forward seems set to stay at Aston Villa.

Pochettino is unperturbed and added: "I don't like to talk about the players who are with other teams - I am happy with the squad, happy with the players.

"We work to improve the squad but, when it is not possible, it is not possible, and we move on.

"I believe in the way that we work and I have no doubt we will be competitive, with or without signings."

Many of the key men at Spurs only returned to training on Monday after successful campaigns at the World Cup.

Not all will feature in Saturday's Premier League opener at Newcastle but Pochettino is expecting a good performance nonetheless.

Spurs have not made any new signings but Pochettino thinks keeping players such as Harry Kane was more important

"I am so happy at the way they come back to training on Monday," he said.

"I am so proud, they were very focused and tried to arrive in a good condition.

"Some players will be fit to start the game, some will be fit to be on the bench.

"Maybe some players will stay here to reach the level, because maybe we don't want to take risks.

"Newcastle of course in that period, has an advantage to us, in the preparation of the whole squad.

"But that is not a reason to complain. We are not a victim, we need to adapt ourselves to the situation, and I am sure we will be competitive."