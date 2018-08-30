Stade Rennais in talks to sign Georges-Kevin N'Koudou on loan from Tottenham

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is wanted by Rennes ahead of Friday's European deadline

Stade Rennais are in talks over the loan deal of Tottenham's Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, according to Sky sources.

The winger is available before Friday's transfer deadline in several European countries, and he is considering his potential options.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that German club Mainz had agreed terms with Spurs over a loan with an option to buy.

N'Koudou has struggled for first-team games since joining Spurs for £11m from Marseille in 2016, spending the second half of last season on loan at Burnley.

He made just eight Premier League appearances for the Clarets, however, and has been among several players on the transfer market at Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to let N'Koudou leave

N'Koudou has made 23 appearances in total for Tottenham, including five in the Champions League - scoring in their home win over APOEL Nicosia in last season's group phase.

N'Koudou - a France youth international - broke into senior football at Nantes before thriving in one season at Marseille, where he formed a formidable attacking relationship with Michy Batshuayi.