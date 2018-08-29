Lucas Moura hopes to 'make history' at Tottenham and end 10-year trophy wait

1:19 Lucas Moura is confident he can help Tottenham win their first since winning the Carling Cup in 2008. Lucas Moura is confident he can help Tottenham win their first since winning the Carling Cup in 2008.

Lucas Moura is confident he can "make history" at Tottenham and help end the club's 10-year trophy drought in the process.

The Brazilian is off to a bright start this season with three goals in as many games, including two in Spurs' 3-0 victory over top-four rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The 26-year-old has taken full advantage of the early-season absence of Heung-Min Son, who is away at the Asian Games with South Korea.

Moura, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain last January, is beginning to show the kind of form that prompted Sir Alex Ferguson to call him "immensely talented" when he was a teenager at Sao Paulo and he admits he is feeling a lot more comfortable with his surroundings in his second season in England.

"I feel so comfortable here now. I am so happy with my new life, with my new - my house, my club, my team-mates - so I want to stay here for a long time," Moura said.

"My objective is to win a trophy and make history here and I believe we can do that because we have a very good team, very good structure and very good fans so just need to believe and work because we can [make history]."

Ledley King lifts the Carling Cup with Robbie Keane following victory over Chelsea in 2008 - the last time Spurs won major honours

Moura, who has been capped 36 times by Brazil but missed out on the squad for last summer's World Cup, is enjoying developing his game under Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"The coach is very important for me because I talk to him all the time, and even with Jesus [Perez], his assistant," Moura said.

"They have helped me a lot. It is important to understand what they want from me and do my best.

"I know that I have quality - that is why I am here so I need to believe and try to do what the coach wants."