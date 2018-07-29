Newcastle in talks for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon

Salomon Rondon celebrates scoring for West Brom

Newcastle are in talks with West Brom to sign striker Salomon Rondon, according to Sky sources.

We understand the Venezuela international has a £16.5m release clause in his contract and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez sees him as a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle have stepped up their interest in Rondon following the Serb's proposed transfer to Fulham, which is close to completion, with Mitrovic now in London for a medical.

The move for Rondon could involve Dwight Gayle going in the other direction - either in a straight loan-swap or a player-plus-cash deal.

Gayle was an unused substitute in Saturday night's 0-0 draw with Porto.