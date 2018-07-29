Newcastle in talks for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon
By Keith Downie, Sky Sports News reporter
Last Updated: 29/07/18 2:20pm
Newcastle are in talks with West Brom to sign striker Salomon Rondon, according to Sky sources.
We understand the Venezuela international has a £16.5m release clause in his contract and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez sees him as a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Newcastle have stepped up their interest in Rondon following the Serb's proposed transfer to Fulham, which is close to completion, with Mitrovic now in London for a medical.
The move for Rondon could involve Dwight Gayle going in the other direction - either in a straight loan-swap or a player-plus-cash deal.
Gayle was an unused substitute in Saturday night's 0-0 draw with Porto.
