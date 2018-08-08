Jamaal Lascelles says Newcastle must make Rafa Benitez the 'happiest man' at the club

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles says the club needs to ensure manager Rafa Benitez is the "happiest man" at St James' Park.

Benitez recently launched a stinging criticism of Newcastle's summer activity, saying he had "no idea" about what transfers might happen.

Newcastle captain Lascelles says the club needs to give the Spanish manager, who is out of contract next summer, what he wants in order for him to be able to steer the Magpies away from another fight to stay in the Premier League.

Lascelles, speaking before the Newcastle squad withdrew their co-operation with the media due to a bonus dispute, says the players share Benitez's "ambition and drive".

"I can't reiterate enough how important he is," Lascelles said.

"Since he's been here, promotion, finishing 10th, everybody loves him, the players love him. We've all got that same ambition and the same drive.

"I don't know what is holding the club back, but we all know what we want as players and as staff, and, for me, I'd make him the happiest man here if possible."

Newcastle rejected a bid from West Ham for Lascelles earlier this summer, according to Sky sources

Lascelles says Benitez has transformed the club since joining Newcastle in 2016 with everyone at the club having bought into the Spaniard's coaching methods.

"When he came in, he changed it the way he wanted to. It might have taken him a while to really get across to the players exactly what he wanted us to do. I know it did with me," Lascelles said.

"Some things defensively he wanted me to do different to how I'd been taught before.

"But, because he's been here for two and a half years now, everybody knows exactly what he wants. They do exactly what the gaffer says, he doesn't really need to say too much now, because everybody works in the way he wants.

"And, of course, we have players in training and on the pitch that will tell other players what to do, so we've got voices on the pitch as well."

Benitez has cut a frustrated figure in pre-season despite last month declaring he would like to stay on Tyneside for "five or 10 years" provided the club's ownership supports him in improving the squad.

