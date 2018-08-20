Kenedy escapes ban over Victor Camarasa incident at Cardiff

Kenedy also missed a penalty in the 0-0 draw at Cardiff

Newcastle midfielder Kenedy will face no further action over an off-the-ball challenge on Cardiff's Victor Camarasa during the weekend's 0-0 draw.

The Magpies feared the Brazilian could be charged with violent conduct after he appeared to kick out at the Spaniard during a lively Premier League encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

However, because referee Craig Pawson awarded a free-kick, the incident was dealt with at the time and should therefore be referred to a disciplinary panel.

The news is a boost to manager Rafael Benitez, who saw substitute Isaac Hayden dismissed for a rash tackle on Josh Murphy later in the game.

2:59 Premier League highlights of Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle Premier League highlights of Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle

Kenedy, on loan at St James' Park for the season from Chelsea, endured something of a nightmare in south Wales, capping a poor individual display by missing an injury-time penalty from which he could have snatched three points

for his team.

He will sit out Sunday's clash with his parent club under the terms of his loan agreement, but will be free to return to the side, if selected, for the Carabao Cup second-round trip to Nottingham Forest two days later.